Topeka City Council discusses controversial Reser’s expansion

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Developers are hoping the Topeka City Council will approve a controversial plan for a new food processing plant in East Topeka. Reser’s Fine Foods plans to build a $86 million plant near the corner of 6th St. and Croco Rd. The council discussed the proposal at their meeting Tuesday night.

“We believe and are estimating over 40 new jobs on the initial project. On phase 2 in the remodel in the 10th avenue plant there will be a big employment push be at approximately 140 employees,” said Mark Reser, president and CEO of Reser’s Fine Foods.

There are two main hurdles standing before the project. The land Reser’s plans to use is county land currently zoned for residential use. Before the project can move forward, the council needs to annex the land from Shawnee County and rezone it for industrial use.

Neighbors living near the proposed site have voiced concern over what that change could do to their property values. Some have suggested the project would be better suited elsewhere.

“This is not the location for this. It ought to be out where Mars, Target, Home Depot, Frito Lay, where those big businesses are. That’s where this ought to be. Not in a neighborhood with houses on four sides of it,” said one resident during the meeting Tuesday night.

Aside from this, others said the project would permanently change the neighborhood. An empty field no sits where the proposed plant would be built. Some residents said they moved to their homes to get away from the buzz of the city.

“You’re going to change, destroy, alter forever the dynamics of this small community. People who worked hard, paid their taxes, contributed to the city of Topeka, raised their children purposely choosing to live her away from the city to be with nature,” said another resident during public comment.

During the meeting, Reser said he’s heard concerns from neighbors and they are doing their best to address the matter head on.

“We have hired experts and we believe a number of the concerns that have been addressed or will be addressed through out the project,” said Reser

The Topeka City Council could vote on the Reser’s proposal as early as next week.