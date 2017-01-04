Topeka Fire Department investigating Tuesday night shed fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire officials are investigating the cause of a structure fire Tuesday night.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to a reported at 1811 SW 36th Ter. just before 9:00 p.m. When crews arrived they reported a shed fully engulfed in flames. The heat damaged a house to the east and a house to the west of the shed. A detached garage and a utility trailer also sustained heat damage. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguished the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The estimated amount of damage is estimated to be over $12,500.