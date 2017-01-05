2 Salina men accused of human trafficking involving minor

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Two Salina men are accused of human trafficking after allegedly having sex with a 15-year-old girl who ran away from Kansas City, Missouri.

Salina police Capt. Mike Sweeney says the men were taken into custody after officers interviewed the girl. She was found Tuesday at a home in Salina.

The Salina Journal reports two toddler girls who were found locked in a bedroom by themselves at the home were taken into protective custody. Their mother was arrested on two counts of endangering a child.

Court records indicate one of the men met the girl in Salina, gave her methamphetamine and had sex with her. He then took her to the other man, who allegedly had sex with her before she was taken to the home where she was found.

