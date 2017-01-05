4 charged in videotaped beating

This image from a video that was broadcast live on Facebook and later posted on Vidme shows a frame in which a man, right, is assaulted in Chicago. The video shows the man with his mouth taped shut as a woman and other people cut off his shirt and hair with a knife, and someone pushes his head with his or her foot. Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, that the victim has mental health challenges, and he called the video "sickening." (Vidme via AP)
CHICAGO (AP) —  Prosecutors have filed hate crime and aggravated battery charges against four black suspects accused of beating and taunting a white man during an attack streamed live on Facebook.

Cook County prosecutors on Thursday announced charges against three 18-year-olds — Jordan Hill of Carpentersville, Brittany Covington of Chicago and Tesfaye Cooper of Chicago — and 24-year-old Tanishia Covington of Chicago.

Prosecutors say the four are also charged with kidnapping, and aggravated unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Three have also been charged with burglary.

The charges stem from an incident that went on for up to 48 hours. Police have said the victim was mentally disabled.

 

