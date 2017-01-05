Cold weather lingers after last night’s snowfall

We’re tracking very cold weather heading into the upcoming weekend. Last night’s snow will be sticking around for a while with very little snow melt occurring. Temps (both day and night) will remain ‘below freezing’ until Sunday afternoon at the earliest. In fact, we’re forecasting highs around 32° on Sunday, so it’ll be close. Stay warm and drive safely, avoiding slick spots on the roads as best as you can.

The coldest weather will happen during the next few overnights. Lows will be in the single digits through Sunday morning, with sub-zero wind chills. It doesn’t take much more than a 5-10 mph wind when it’s this cold to make for some brutal wind chills – something to keep in mind. After the skies clear today, we’ll enter a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. Expect clear skies at night and lots of January sunshine during the day through next week. We’ll slowly feel the effects of this nice stretch of weather by early next week too. Highs will ‘warm’ into the 40s on Monday and believe it or not, we’ll top 50° on Tuesday AND Wednesday afternoon. So after a very wintry start to 2017, yet another thaw is right around the corner.

The only real chance at precipitation over the next 7-10 days looks to be next Tuesday/Wednesday. A couple longer range computer models paint some rain showers over E. Kansas, with daytime temps in the 40s and 50s. These rain chances look fairly meager at this point, but things can change over the next 6-7 days. We’ll fine-tune the extended forecast over the weekend. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert