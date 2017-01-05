Crews work to clear roads as snow covers NE Kansas

KSNT News Published: Updated:
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Snowfall piled up overnight and into Thursday morning in Northeast Kansas.

Those in the area saw anywhere from a dusting to 1 or 2 inches.

Road and bridge departments in the area have been treating and clearing the roads throughout the night and morning to keep the public safe.

he Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff are both in Phase three, walk-in accident reporting Thursday morning due to inclement weather.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert says very little snow melt will occur anytime soon.  Temperatures both day and night will remain below freezing until Sunday afternoon at the earliest.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 a.m. Thursday for the entire viewing area.

KSNT News will continue to bring you the latest on Winter Weather Coverage all morning long on KSNT News and on KSNT.com.

