Jackson County road crews preparing for winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Jackson County Road and Bridge Department was making sure their equipment is ready for the snow. One worker says the plows have been put on the trucks. The worker says they have taken the trucks home and are ready to treat the roads with salt they loaded earlier. He says so far this winter has not been that bad for the crews maintaining the roads.

“They try and have everything all ready so hopefully we don’t need it,” Bob Miller Jackson County Road and Bridge Department. “That’s the best way to run the snow off is to make sure you have your chains on and ready to go before hand.”

Miller says the department will have to take the storm as it happens and it’s all about preparing for the next one.