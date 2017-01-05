Kansas Congressman on son ‘dabbing’: ‘I think he took a dare from his buddies’

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – A new Kansas Congressman is dishing out discipline after his 17-year-old son pulled a dance move resembling a sneeze during a photo shoot with House Speaker Paul Ryan after the U.S. House of Representatives swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall tweeted: “He’s grounded.”

During the photo shoot Tuesday, Cal Marshall held the Bible with his father and Ryan. As the photographer prepared to take photos, the son raised one arm in the move popularized by sports celebrities known as dabbing, hiding his face as if he was about to sneeze.

Ryan asked if he was OK. As the teen began laughing, Marshall said, “He’s sneezing.”

On Wednesday, Marshall answered reporter questions about his son’s dance moves. It seems he was just as shocked about the dance move as Ryan.

“Oh, I did not expect it at all,” Marshall said. “Honest to goodness, I thought he was sneezing and I still don’t know if it is dibbing or dabbing or whatever it’s called.”

Marhsall said he also never expected the internet to go crazy about Cal’s dabbing. He said he’s very proud of his son who is a straight-A student and All-State running back.

“We teach our kids to think independently and he sure thought independently and certainly he did not mean any disrespect to anybody. I think he took a dare from his buddies and he did it and certainly he has nothing but great admiration for our country and for the speaker,” he said.

It appears Ryan was not offended by the ‘dabbing’ dance move. He posted on Twitter Tuesday night, ‘Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members, countless cute kids. Still don’t know what dabbing is, though.’

Marshall, an obstetrician, won the 1st District seat after beating incumbent tea party favorite Tim Huelskamp in the Republican primary.