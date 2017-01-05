Man sentenced for shooting a man, throwing cat against wall

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for shooting another man and throwing a kitten against a wall, causing it to be euthanized.

Twenty-nine-year-old Damion Looney was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in November of several charges.

District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a statement that Looney shot Quinton Edwards at a home in July 2015 after Looney argued with his girlfriend in a Wichita bar. The shooting caused Edwards to lose an eye.

While investigating the shooting, authorities discovered a video showing Looney throwing a kitten against a wall. The animal was later euthanized.

Looney pleaded guilty to felony cruelty to animals in that case.

 

