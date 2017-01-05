Manhattan man pleads not guilty in 3 rape cases

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – A Manhattan man has pleaded not guilty to three rape charges, two that are linked to a federal lawsuit against the university.

The Manhattan Mercury reports Jared Gihring of Manhattan is accused of raping two Kansas State students in 2014 and 2015 during off-campus fraternity parties.

He’s also accused of raping a third person at an apartment complex.

The two students sued Kansas State, claiming the university failed to investigate their reported assaults.

The U.S. Department of Education also is investigating the university to determine if it violated federal Title IX rules in its response to the reports.

Gihring was expelled from the university before the fall 2016 semester. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.

