Topeka Police and Shawnee County Sheriff in walk in accident reporting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff are both in Phase three, walk-in accident reporting Thursday morning due to inclement weather.

The Topeka Police Department and the sheriff’s office will only investigate accidents that are alcohol related, hit and run, or involve injuries.

All other drivers involved in accidents are encouraged to exchange insurance and registration information and come to the Law Enforcement Center after the weather clears to report incidents.

The sheriff’s office says do not attempt to drive if you do not absolutely have to.

If driving is absolutely necessary, ensure yourself safer travels by following these driving tips:

S low down! For wet, snowy, icy conditions.

Avoid quick braking or acceleration.

Find out about driving conditions before you go.

Every time – buckle up!

Turn signals, brake lights and windows need to be clear of snow.

You should never use cruise control in winter weather conditions.