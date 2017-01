TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department are investigating Thursday after one person was reportedly stabbed.

Police say at 5:50 a.m. officers were sent to the 1800 block of SW 14th in reference to a stabbing. The victim reported to police that the suspect was known to them.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim has become uncooperative with the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.