Authorities ID teen involved in November Morris County officer-involved shooting

KSNT News Published:
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting at E. Main and 7th in Council Grove. (KSNW Photo)
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting at E. Main and 7th in Council Grove. (KSNW Photo)

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Morris County have now identified the teen that is believed to have been involved in an officer-involved shooting in November 2016.

Morris County Attorney Laura Allen has confirmed that 17-year-old Luke Henson has been charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, along with five other charges related to the officer-involved shooting near Council Grove elementary School on November 10, 2016.

Early investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicates when officers from the Council Grove Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene November 10, they located the armed subject and gave him verbal commands. The subject fired at the officers and a Council Grove police officer returned fire, striking the individual.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s