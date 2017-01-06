Authorities ID teen involved in November Morris County officer-involved shooting

Related Coverage Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Morris County

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Morris County have now identified the teen that is believed to have been involved in an officer-involved shooting in November 2016.

Morris County Attorney Laura Allen has confirmed that 17-year-old Luke Henson has been charged with five counts of attempted second-degree murder, along with five other charges related to the officer-involved shooting near Council Grove elementary School on November 10, 2016.

Early investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation indicates when officers from the Council Grove Police Department and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene November 10, they located the armed subject and gave him verbal commands. The subject fired at the officers and a Council Grove police officer returned fire, striking the individual.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.