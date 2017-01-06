Bitterly cold weather to end the week

We’re tracking very cold weather to end the work/school week. Wind chills will not stray too far from 0° today. Air temps were sub-zero this morning and some of our north towns started with wind chills near -20°. a not-so-pleasant reminder that it is indeed winter in the Plains. Highs this afternoon will be trapped in the ‘teens’ and the next time we’ll be at/above freezing won’t be until Sunday afternoon (at the earliest). Highs on Sunday will be very close to 32°, despite lots of January sunshine overhead.

Once we get through the weekend, we’re in for a much-needed warm-up! Highs will break into the 40s on Monday, with temps bursting into the 50s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Remember, this is the coldest time of the year with average highs around 39°. After Thursday’s snowstorm, we’re right in the middle of a prolonged stretch of quiet and tranquil weather. Continue to expect ample sunshine every day over the next week. The only day with more clouds than sun, looks to be next Tuesday where a weather-maker brushes Northeast Kansas. Daytime temps will be in the 40s by then, so if we see any precipitation it will fall as rain. With that being said, rain chances for next week still look meager. Things can change over the next 5-6 days, so we’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast between now and then. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert