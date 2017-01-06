Female Olathe firefighter files sexual harassment lawsuit

OLATHE, Mo. (AP) — An Olathe firefighter has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that she has been the victim of years of sexual harassment and discrimination.

The Kansas City Star reports that Elizabeth Hinton filed lawsuit against the city in U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

She says she was the city’s only woman firefighter for years after she was hired in 2006, and that the harassment got worse after she became pregnant.

Hinton filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last May. She alleges she was retaliated against as a result, including being given an unfavorable review for the first time.

A city spokeswoman declined to comment but said in a written statement that it “takes matters like this seriously.”

 

