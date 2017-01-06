Fort Riley Color Guard preparing for Presidential Inauguration

Spc. Breahna Maimoni playing with Gus. Both will be heading to Pres. Elect Donald Trumps inaugural parade.
FORT RILEY, Kan (KSNT)  –  Fort Riley will be represented during President Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration January 20. The First Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color Guard will be heading to Washington D.C. to participate in the inaugural parade.

“It’s a very exciting feeling to think that we get to be a part of history. That we’re always going to be remembered there,” said Spc. Breahna Maimoni.

The Mounted Color Guard will be sending 13 horses to the nation’s capital on January 16. This is the fourth time the group has participated in this historic event. They marched in both of President George W. Bush’s inaugural parades and President Obama’s first in 2008.

“To be able to be a part of that historic event is what we look forward to. I don’t think it matters what party you voted for but the effects it has on the country and what is represents is a pretty honoring experience,” said Cpt. Riley Empter.

 

