Golden Globes this Sunday on KSNT-TV

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – NBC’s “Golden Globe Arrivals Special” will air on Sunday, Jan. 8 (6-7 p.m. CT) as an exciting pre-show to the “74th Annual Golden Globe Awards” airing

immediately after at 7-10 p.m. CT on KSNT-TV.

Natalie Morales (“Today,” “Access Hollywood,” “Access Hollywood Live”) and Al Roker (“Today”) will host the pre-show, which will feature interviews with the biggest stars from television and film, and reveal

the eagerly awaited red carpet fashions worn on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The “Golden Globe Arrivals Special” is produced by LX.TV, the Emmy Award-winning lifestyle production branch of the NBC-owned television stations of NBCUniversal.

Jimmy Fallon, the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning star of America’s #1 late-night talk show, will host the “74th Annual Golden Globe® Awards” airing live coast to coast from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly

Hills. The star-studded show celebrates the very best in television and motion picture achievements.

Eight-time Golden Globe winner Meryl Streep is this year’s recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award, chosen by the HFPA Board of Directors. The annual award honors talented individuals who have had a

significant impact on the world of entertainment.

Collectively sharing the title of Miss Golden Globe this year are Sophia, Sistine and Scarlett Stallone. The sisters are the daughters of Golden Globe winner and three-time Golden Globe nominee Sylvester Stallone and Serious Skin Care founder Jennifer Flavin Stallone.

Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements.

Lorenzo Soria is President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Allen Shapiro, CEO of dick clark productions, Mike Mahan, President of dick clark productions and Barry Adelman, Executive VP of

Television at dick clark productions, will serve as executive producers.

For more information on “The 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards” please visit: http://www.nbc.com/golden-globes/