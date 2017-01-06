Gunman shoots out windows at area high school

A gunman shot out windows at Washburn Rural High School late Thursday night, a district spokesman said. No students were in danger.

Leaders at the school called the incident southwest of Topeka “disturbing” and sent a note home to parents letting them know of the situation. The district’s working to figure out who is responsible.

District leaders say windows at the school, 5900 SW 61st St., have been shot out in the past.

Tonight on KSNT News At 10:00, we go inside the school to show you the damage.