High School Hoops: January 6, 2017

High school basketball scores and highlights from January 6, 2017:
Burlingame (B) 72 MdCV 27
Burlingame (G) 38 MdCV 31
Burlington (B) 72 Santa Fe Trail 51
Burlington (G) 63 Santa Fe Trail 38
Concordia (B) 49 Wamego 65
Concordia (G) 59 Wamego 42
Emporia (B) 63 Hayden 68
Emporia (G) 67 Hayden 52
Holton (B) 33 Atchison 46
Holton (G) 73 Atchison 40
Jeff Co. North (B) 64 Maur Hill 54
Jeff Co. North (G) 56 Maur Hill 42
KC Christian (B) 73 Oskaloosa 28
KC Christian (G) 37 Oskaloosa 49
KC Washington (B) 67 Topeka West 74
KC Washington (G) 28 Topeka West 60
Lawrence (B) 65 Olathe South 56
Lawrence (G) 38 Olathe South 54
Lawrence F.S. (B) 56 Olathe North 44
Lawrence F.S. (G) 73 Olathe North 57
Lyndon (B) 43 Council Grove 59
Lyndon (G) 14 Council Grove 65
Manhattan (B) 38 Highland Park 49
Manhattan (G) 74 Highland Park 30
McLouth (B) 26 Jackson Heights 60
McLouth (G) 29 Jackson Heights 54
Mission Valley (B) 61 Central Heights 47
Mission Valley (G) 40 Central Heights 27
Northern Heights (B) 40 Osage City 70
Northern Heights (G) 54 Osage City 47
Perry-Lecompton (B) 64 ACCHS 33
Perry-Lecompton (G) 33 ACCHS 28
Rossville (B) 60 Riley County 20
Rossville (G) 35 Riley County 38
Royal Valley (B) 46 Jeff West 55
Royal Valley (G) 41 Jeff West 43
Seaman (B) 61 Junction City 44
Seaman (G) 57 Junction City 43
Shawnee Heights (B) 62 Bonner Springs 55
Shawnee Heights (G) 42 Bonner Springs 25
Silver Lake (B) 51 Rock Creek 69
Silver Lake (G) 43 Rock Creek 31
St. Marys (B) 45 Wabaunsee 54
St. Marys (G) 17 Wabaunsee 46
Topeka High (B) 66 Washburn Rural 72
Topeka High (G) 44 Washburn Rural 69
Valley Falls (B) 36 Immaculata 38
Chase County (B) 56 West Franklin 55
Horton (B) 50 Pleasant Ridge 40
Horton (G) 47 Pleasant Ridge 43
Lebo (B) 61 Hartford 48
Lebo (G) 27 Hartford 33
Olpe (B) 59 So. Coffey Co. 47