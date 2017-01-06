January thaw setting up next week

After another stretch of brutally cold air and light snow, we’re going to be thawing out across Northeast Kansas from January 9-12. The jetstream pattern that has favored a blast of cold will change next week, will shift north and allow some much warmer weather to spread north, as well.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s by Monday and Tuesday and may last throughout most of the week.

The next push of colder air looks to arrive next Friday, January 13th. That will once again bring back the feel of winter with temperatures only topping out in the 20s by early that weekend.

– Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller