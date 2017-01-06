Police seek man in deadly shooting in Kansas City, Kansas

By Published:
Police Lights 2

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a deadly December shooting in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Wyandotte County district attorney’s office has issued a first-degree murder warrant for 24-year-old Tyrone Hamilton. The Kansas City Star reports that he is accused of killing Mario Sanders on Dec. 24. Hamilton also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said in a news release that Hamilton should be considered armed and dangerous.

 

