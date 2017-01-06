Road salt, chemicals can be damaging to your cars

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Road salt may be damaging your car if you don’t wash shortly after driving over chemicals.

“The road salt can attack the sheet metal of the vehicle and start rusting from the inside out,” Tim Hicks with Tim’s Paint Works Collision Services in Topeka said.

All of that happens after roads crews clean the roads for drivers.

“If you see any brown spots appearing, yes you could have the sign of salt damage and rust damage and you need to get that repaired as soon as possible,” Hicks said.

The salt damage will make your car look have rust spots across the bottom of your car without washing your car after it being exposed to the chemicals. That chemical being calcium chloride mixed with salt which you might be thankful for when it eats up the ice and snow, but not when it eats your car. Rocker panels, which is the bottom layer of metal on your car, your quarter panels, which are the metal layer above your wheels which all lie on the lower part of your vehicle is where it normally starts. And once you start to see holes forming in these places, you’ve gone too long without cleaning your car.

“Repairs can be in the thousands to repair some of that rust,” Hicks said.

That’s because the entire panel would need to be replaced. Hicks, said he has seen it all. Jessie Voss with OTTO car wash says to make sure you’re washing your cars after the snow storm we had if you want to keep your car’s appearance.

“On a day like this when the snow is gone, it’s best to. Like a day like this it’s okay to wash your car.”

Hicks says this time of year is when body shops start to get busy. And a lot of his customers are coming in for rust removal services.