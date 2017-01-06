Two shooting arrive at Stormont Vail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are questioning two gunshot victims that took themselves to a local hospital.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday the two arrived at Stormont Vail Hospital by a private vehicle. The two individuals told police the shooting happen in the area of 14th and Western. The pair have non-life threatening injuries.

Topeka police are investigating this shooting and are asking if anyone has information about this shooting, contact TPD Detectives at 368-9400 or CrimeStoppers at 234-0007.