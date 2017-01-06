Two shooting arrive at Stormont Vail

KSNT Published:
Generic cop lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are questioning two gunshot victims that took themselves to a local hospital.

Just after 8 p.m. on Friday the two arrived at Stormont Vail Hospital by a private vehicle. The two individuals told police the shooting happen in the area of 14th and Western. The pair have non-life threatening injuries.

Topeka police are investigating this shooting and are asking if anyone has information about this shooting, contact TPD Detectives at 368-9400 or CrimeStoppers at 234-0007.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s