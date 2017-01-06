Washburn basketball prepares for Emporia State

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

Men’s Preview:

Opening Tip

• The Washburn Ichabod men’s basketball returns to MIAA play on Saturday when they will take on Emporia State at 7:30 p.m. inside White Auditorium.

• Washburn is 10-3 and 2-2 in the MIAA after falling in its non-conference finale at home against Peru State on Jan. 2 snapping a 14-game winning streak over the Bobcats.

• Emporia State is 6-7 this season and 2-2 in the MIAA and have won four of its last six games and the last two including an 82-62 win over Kansas Wesleyan last time out on Dec. 31.

• The Ichabods as a team lead the nation in blocks at 6.6 per game and total blocks at 86 and Brady Skeens is second in the nation with 3.69 blocks per game.

• This season will be Bob Chipman’s last season on the bench at Washburn … Chipman announced prior to the start of the season this year would be his last … Chipman has recorded a career-record of 798-346 at Washburn needing only two wins to reach 800 for his career becoming only the 16th coach to reach that milestone.

• The Ichabods lead the all-time series with Emporia State 108-101 and have won the last three overall.

• Cameron Wiggins is ranked 13th in the MIAA in scoring at 14.9 ppg, Brady Skeens is 15th at 14.4 ppg and Javion Blake is 28th at 11.3 ppg while David Salach is ranked 36th at 10.2 ppg.

• Wiggins’ 3-point field goal percentage of 47 percent (39 of 83) is fourth in the MIAA and his 3.0 made 3-pointers per game is second in the MIAA.

• Brady Skeens leads the league in rebounding at 10.8 rpg, field goal percentage at 71.4 percent (80 of 112) and blocks at 3.7 per game … he is also ranked 10th in assists with 3.4 per game and 13th in minutes at 31.2 per game … Skeens is ranked second in the nation in field goal percentage at 71.4.

• Randall Smith’s 3.4 assists per game is eighth in the MIAA this season.

• Brady Skeens’ 121 career blocks are the most in school after passing Ewan Auguste (100) on the all-time chart against Newman … he had a school-record 61 last season in 28 games … this season he has 48 in 13 games.

• The loss to Peru State was also the first home loss to a non-NCAA Division II squad since a 73-67 season-opening loss to Park on Nov. 15, 1997 – a streak of 52 games.

Ichabods on Radio

Washburn games will be broadcast on KTPK 106.9 FM radio with Jake Lebahn and Dan Lucero calling the action. Game will also be streamed live on the wusports.com website by following the listen live links on the men’s basketball schedule page.

The Coaches

Washburn Ichabod head basketball coach Bob Chipman

• is in his 38th and final season at the helm of the Ichabods.

• a 1973 graduate of Kansas State earning both his undergraduate and master’s degree in Manhattan.

• is 798-346 overall.

• has 559 wins since the Ichabods joined the MIAA, the most of any conference school since the 1989-90 season.

• is the MIAA’s all-time winningest coach by victories with 559.

• has led the Ichabods to 12 MIAA regular season titles and a MIAA-coaching tops of five postseason MIAA tournament championships.

• has led the Ichabods to 12 NCAA National Tournament appearances.

• in home games, he is 467-93 going 416-82 in Lee Arena.

• is third in all-time coaching victories in active NCAA Division II coaches.

• his 798 coaching wins is 17th in all-time NCAA coaches at all levels.

• led the Ichabods to the 1987 NAIA National Championship and a 2001 NCAA National game, which was later vacated by Kentucky Wesleyan.

• Chipman played for legendary coach Jack Hartman earning two letters.

Emporia State head coach Shaun Vandiver

• is 71-84 in his sixth season at Emporia State.

• was a first round draft pick by the Golden State Warriors in 1991 he spent ten years as an assistant coach at the NCAA Division I level.

• led Hutchinson CC to the 1988 NJCAA National Championship before earning first-team All-Big 8 honors at Colorado.

• is 3-7 against Washburn.

Women’s preview:

After starting 2017 with a 57-point win over Peru State earlier this week, Washburn will have a much more difficult task as it faces second-ranked Emporia State (12-1, 3-1 MIAA). Washburn head coach Ron McHenry looks for career win No. 400 while the Ichabods look to extend their win streak to five straight. Saturday’s contest will be the 98th time WU and ESU have squared off with the Lady Hornets holding a 53-44 series lead. The matchup will mark the Icahbods’ 41st trip to White Auditorium where they are 16-25 all-time. The game is slated for 5:30 p.m.

Player Quick Facts

• Senior guard Erika Lane leads the team in assists (41) while logging a team-best 30.9 minutes/game … Lane is also third in scoring (10.5 ppg) and rebounds (64 total, 4.9/gm) … She has scored double-digit points five times and distributed three more assists on six occasions … she is 4th in the MIAA in minutes played (402:00) while placing 11th in assists, 16th in assist/game and 15th in Assist/Turnover Ratio (1.14).

• Freshman guard Reagan Phelan is fourth on the team in scoring (9.6 ppg) … has reached double-figure scoring seven times this season including a career-best 20 points on Nov. 14 … she is second in steals (18) and assists (37 total, 2.8/gm) … Phelan has converted on 19 of 53 chances from 3-point range (.358) … she finished 2016 among the conference leaders in assists (14th), 3FG made (17th) and 3FG attempts (13th).

• Senior forward Alyxis Bowens is second on the team in offense (10.8 ppg) … against Peru State Bowens netted 28 points tying a career-high … has tallied double-digits in six of the last seven games … Bowens also paces WU in rebounds (76 total, 5.8/gm), blocks (19) and steals (20) … she ranks fifth in MIAA in blocks and blocks/game (1.46) and is among nation’s leader in the respective categories at 55th and 78th

• Senior guard Jharian Bowen leads the team in scoring (11.1 ppg) and has reached double-figure points eight times … Bowen is coming off a career-high after dropping 20 pts against Peru State … she leads WU in 3-pointers made and attempts (22 of 67) and is 32.8 percent from behind the arc … Bowen has also completed 80 percent of chances from the line (24 of 30) … in the MIAA she ranks 8th in 3FG attempts and 12th in FG made.

• Senior forward Erin Dohnalek per game averages shake out to 8.1 points, 1.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds … Dohnalek leads Washburn in FT attempts (33) and FT made (26) while making just under 80 percent (78.8) from the charity stripe.

Team Quick Facts

• The Ichabods are 2-1 on the road this season.

• Washburn has tip-offed games with only two variations of a starting five.

• The Ichabods have benefitted from a balance offense having two or more double-figure scorers in 12 of its 13 games with the breakdown as follows: four games with two players; four games with three players and four games with four players.

• Collectively, WU shoots .452 from the floor with a 3PT% of .310 compared to respective opponent shooting numbers of .340 and .313

• The Ichabods trails opponents in FT attempts (263-216), FT made (183-147) … WU is shooting .681 while opponents .696.

• The Ichabods average just over 70 points/game (70.9) while they surrender around 56 per night (56.1) …

• This season Washburn has outscored opponents by an average of +3.8 points/quarter.

• The last time a Ron McHenry coached team went to 2-2 to start was the 2013-14 season.

Last Season // Washburn’s 2015-16 campaign opened with three consecutive wins and a 4-2 mark through the first six games … it closed the season 15-14 overall and finished tied for sixth in the MIAA at 11-11 … The Ichabods entered the MIAA Tournament as the No. 7-seed and lost in the first round to No. 10-seed Central Missouri, 74-70 … Erika Lane was named All-MIAA Third Team while Felisha Gibbs and Alyxis Bowens garnered Honorable Mention nods.