A cold start to the weekend

Hopefully, you’re not too sick of the cold just yet because it’ll be sticking around for the weekend. As of 6 o’clock this morning, northeast Kansas is waking up to temperatures in the single digits, with a few localized spots reporting subzero temperatures. Winds are fairly light with speeds of less than 10 mph, but that’s still enough to add that extra punch to how cold it feels outside. The majority of the region is reporting subzero wind chills, with the coldest being Hiawatha with a real feel of -15°.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine today, Air temperatures will warm up into the 20s for today, with fairly light winds. Winds will shift to be out of the north by later on this afternoon, but they won’t strengthen all too much. With light winds in place for today, wind chills and air temperatures won’t be all too different from one another.

That won’t be the case for tomorrow. Even though tomorrow will mark the first day of a gradual warm up we’re tracking, strengthening winds will put a damper on the slightly warmer temperatures. Highs will finally climb to be above freezing tomorrow for a good chunk of northeast Kansas, but it won’t feel that way. Strong southerly winds at roughly 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills primarily in the 20s.

Those breezy southerly winds will stick around for Monday, as well, but they’ll help temperatures climb into the 40s. We’ll see near 50 degree weather by mid-week, with the slight chance of a few showers on Tuesday.