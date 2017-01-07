Emporia State spoils Ron McHenry’s milestone win, Lady Hornets dominate



EMPORIA (ESU ATHLETICS) – The #2 Lady Hornets had lock down defense in the first quarter, forcing ten turnovers and allowing only eight points, on the way to a 75-49 win over Washburn on Saturday evening in White Auditorium.

Emporia State started the game on a 15-0 run, not allowing Washburn to score until the 5:37 mark. The Ichaobds would not score again until 2:57 left in the first quarter. At the end of one, the Lady Hornets led 22-8, having 14 points off of turnovers. Their largest lead of the first quarter was 21-2 at the 3:52 mark.

Washburn’s offense came to life in the second quarter, doubling their points from the first. Emporia State’s 9-0 run to begin the second quarter would keep the Ichabods from getting back in it. The Lady Hornets led 44-24 going into the lockerroom, shooting 44% from the field.

It was a more evenly matched third quarter, Emporia State outscoring Washburn 19-16, but maintaining a 20 point or more lead at all times after the 9:04 mark. The Lady Hornets had 12 points in the fourth, the Ichabods nine points.

Kyrstie Miller led all players with 24 points, adding eight rebounds, six offensive, and two blocks, shooting ten for 15 from the field and four for six from three point range. Kelly Moten followed with 18 points, tacking on four assists, two blocks and seven steals. Addie Lackey joined in double digits with 12 points, also adding four assists. Kathryn Flott led all players with ten points and shot four for four from the stripe. The Lady Hornets shot 13 for 16 from the line on the night. Emporia State held Washburn to 38.8% shooting.

Moten passed several players on the record boards against the Ichabods. She is now 6th in all time scoring with 1,574 points, passing Debbie Glenn (1981-85) with 18 points on the night. Passing Nicole Patry (2001-05), Moten is now 8th in all-time assists with 721 assists. Now sitting 4th on the career steals list, Moten passed Michelle Stueve (2004-08) with 186 steals.

The #2 Lady Hornets will play at #20 Central Oklahoma on January 12. Tip off in Edmond, Okla. will be at 5:30 p.m.