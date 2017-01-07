Half court Buzzer Beater stings Washburn’s comeback attempt, ESU prevails



EMPORIA (ESU ATHLETICS) – Emporia State’s Brandon Hall hit a buzzer beater from just across half court to give Emporia State a 76-75 win over Washburn in the 208th edition of the Turnpike Tussle.

In the final regular season game in White Auditorium for 38 year Washburn coach Bob Chipman, his Ichabods jumped out to a 7-2 lead by the 17:22 mark. The Hornets would take their first lead at 12-11 on a Tyler Jordan three-pointer with 14:17 left. That would be the first in a string of eight made threes by the Hornets in their next ten attempts as they went on a 26-4 run over a 6:28 span to take a 35-15 lead with 7:49 left in the half. The Ichabods responded with a 9-0 run of their own to pull within 35-24 with 4:35 remaining. The Hornets responded with a 10-0 run of their own before Washburn’s David Salach hit a layup at the end of the half as Emporia State took a 45-26 lead into the break.

Washburn outscored the Emporia State 28-8 over the first 9:25 of the second half to take a 54-53 lead. They would lead by as many as four three times in the next six minutes, the last time at 67-63 with 5:39 remaining. A Hall jumper and a three pointer from Jordan put Emporia State up 68-67 with 4:24 left. Neither team scored over the next two minutes until Drew Pyle gave the Ichabods a 70-68 lead with 2:21 left. A free throw from Hall and two from Jevon Taylor gave Emporia State a 71-70 lead with 1:17 remaining before Pyle hit another three with 59 seconds left to put Washburn up 73-71. Hall hit two free throws with 19.8 seconds left to tie the score at 73. Randall Smith hit a layup with 3.7 seconds to put Wasbhurn up 75-73. Emporia State did not call a timeout and got the ball to Hall who dribbled to just past half court before launching his game winner.

Hall five Hornets in double figures with 21 points and six assists. He was joined by Taylor with 13 points while Jordan, Stephaun Limuel and Garin Vandiver all scored ten points.

The next action for the Hornets will be on January 12 when they travel to Central Oklahoma. Tip-off from Hamilton Fieldhouse in Edmond, Okla. is set for 7:30 p.m.

NOTES

This is the second time in three years the Hornets have won on half court buzzer beaters against Washburn in White Auditorium.

Washburn now leads the all-time series 105-103.