Lawrence offficers injured by suspected drunk driver

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Lawrence Police Officers received non-life threatening injuries early this morning after a suspected drunk driver struck a patrol vehicle at a traffic stop. The suspect fled the scene and led police on a chase into Franklin County, where the suspect was caught. A second Lawrence Police Officer was injured while making the arrest.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m., two Lawrence Police Officers assisted on a traffic stop in the 1500 block of West 23rd Street. According to LPD, during the stop, a maroon Dodge pickup truck struck the rear of the patrol vehicle where one of the officers remained inside. This damaged the rear of the patrol vehicle. The truck fled the scene and a pursuit ensued.

LPD says the truck drove westbound on West 23rd Street and then turned southbound on 59 Highway traveling at high rates of speed. The pursuit ended in Franklin County when the driver of the truck lost control near I-35 and 59 Highway. While resisting arrest, a second Lawrence Police Officer received minor injures before taking the man into custody.

The officer who was inside the vehicle when the collision occurred received medical treatment for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital and has since been released. The second officer declined treatment for his injuries.

The 50 year old suspect, identified as Nelson L. Higgins, has been taken into custody on multiple charges. We have no further details to provide at this time.