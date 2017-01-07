Police investigating armed robbery at Plato’s Closet

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police officers responded to a robbery call at Plato’s Closet at 1580 SW Wanamaker Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. Friday night.

When they arrived, officers spoke with staff who said an unknown black man dressed in khaki pants, a black leather jacket and a face mask while armed with a pistol entered the store and demanded money.

The suspect then fled the store on foot. Topeka Police K9 units eventually tracked the suspect to an area where witnesses say they say him take off in a silver passenger car.

No arrests have been made at this time. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is still ongoing.