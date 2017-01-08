Driver injured after driving off Highway 24, hitting pole

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver is recovering after running his car off the road and into a pole on Highway 24.
Police told KSNT News they responded to a call around 8:30 Saturday night.
The man was driving south on Topeka Boulevard to enter Highway 24. He drove off the road and hit a utility pole. He was able to stop his car before reaching highway traffic.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other passengers were in the car and no other vehicles were involved.
Officials are still unsure what caused the accident.