Driver injured after driving off Highway 24, hitting pole

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver is recovering after running his car off the road and into a pole on Highway 24.

Police told KSNT News they responded to a call around 8:30 Saturday night.

The man was driving south on Topeka Boulevard to enter Highway 24. He drove off the road and hit a utility pole. He was able to stop his car before reaching highway traffic.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other passengers were in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Officials are still unsure what caused the accident.

 

