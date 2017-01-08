First day of a gradual warm-up, but still chilly

It’s another cold start to the morning today as we’re waking up to temperatures in the single digits and teens. However, on the slight plus side, it’s already a tad warmer this morning than it was yesterday morning. Today will mark the first day of a gradual warm-up we’re tracking, however, it won’t feel all too different outside compared to yesterday.

Strengthening winds will put a damper on the slightly warmer temperatures.Temperatures will finally climb to be above freezing tomorrow for a good chunk of northeast Kansas with most spots topping out in the mid 30s, but it won’t feel that way. Strong southerly winds at roughly 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills in the upper 10s for our northernmost areas, with and 20s.

Those breezy southerly winds will stick around for Monday, as well, but they’ll help temperatures climb into the 40s. Those winds will still play a factor with the wind chills, but even so, it’ll feel slightly warmer with wind chills primarily in the 30s. We’ll see near 50 degree weather by mid-week to go along with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the week.