Vandals strike Topeka nonprofit

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One Topeka nonprofit is frustrated after thieves stole copper that shut off their lights in their parking lot.

God’s Storehouse manager Nate Kloos says he noticed Saturday night the lights in the parking lot were not working. Then on Saturday he says they noticed the wires were pulled out of the light poles. He says he looked at this security camera footage which shows the two copper thieves in action. Seeing this footage was frustrating for the manager.

“We have been here 7 years and we have helped many families and just for someone to come and cut the copper wires on the lights for a little bit of copper I have never heard of that I have never heard of a thief doing that,” Nate Kloos, God’s Storehouse Manager said.

He says the two thieves did more than 400 dollars’ worth of damage. He is also thinking about adding more security cameras. And it’ll help prevent something like this from happening again.