Breezy and warmer to start the week, messy weekend ahead

We’re tracking a breezy start to the week. Warmer south winds will gust up to 30 mph at times today. You could easily guess that temps will be warmer today too – thanks to the persistent south wind. Expect highs in the lower/middle 40s – a few degrees above average. Remember, that average high still sits at 39° for this time of the year. We’re still in the middle of a prolonged stretch of quiet weather. In fact, temps will continue rising until our next cold front arrives. Don’t expect winter-like temperatures until Thursday; enjoy this nice stretch of weather while we have it.

Generally, expect more sunshine this week compared to last. However, passing clouds will definitely be a trend. Don’t be shocked if there are periods of time where there are more clouds than sunshine – just going to be one of those weeks. We’ll chock up the sky conditions to ‘a mix of sun and clouds.’ Mother Nature can’t make up her mind about this winter. Should it be cold with snow? Or should we just fast-forward to spring? This week epitomizes just that. High temperatures will peak near 55° on Wednesday, before rain and snow dominate the extended forecast.

Yes, you read that correctly. This weekend is shaping up to be…messy. The computer models are all over the place with a storm system that could bring plain old rain, or snow and a wintry mix as early as Friday night. At this point, one thing is certain – it’s going to be a soggy and gloomy weekend. Whether it’s rain or snow or something in between, precip chances will stick around from Friday night through Monday! There’s plenty of time for the models to sort things out, as we’re still 5+ days away. We will continue to monitor the situation and fine-tune the extended forecast. If you have any weekend plans, especially ones that include travel, you might want to start thinking about a ‘Plan B.’ This weekend’s storm system is a ‘big one’ and won’t only effect E. Kansas. Rain and snow are expected across most of the Plains and the Southern US. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this weekend’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert