Dog rescued from Topeka house fire

By Published:
fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka fire officials responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon just after 4:00.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire located at 873 SE Brookeside Dr. after a juvenile at the residence discovered it and was able to escape and contact authorities.

When crews arrived they found the single story structure with smoke showing. Firefighters searched the residence to make sure all occupants were out. They were able to locate and rescue one dog that did not appear to have any injuries.

Early investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be accidental due to unattended cooking.

The estimated amount of damage is $30,000.

No injuries were reported.

