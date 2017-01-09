Family surrenders dog to police as abuse investigation continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department continues to investigate a video on social media that allegedly showed a male kicking and punching a dog.

The video was shot by Randi Carter Sunday morning. The incident occurred on 14th and Volutsia just east of Grove according to Wichita police.

Lt. Joe Schroeder said the suspect has been identified. He has been interviewed and released to his parent. He is a juvenile.

The dog has been turned over to police, and the family is fully cooperating with investigators.

“The Wichita Police Department cares about these cases, and we take animal cases very seriously,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.