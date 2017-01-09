Family surrenders dog to police as abuse investigation continues

KSN TV and Emily Younger Published:
policelights-wspa

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department continues to investigate a video on social media that allegedly showed a male kicking and punching a dog.

The video was shot by Randi Carter Sunday morning. The incident occurred on 14th and Volutsia just east of Grove according to Wichita police.

Lt. Joe Schroeder said the suspect has been identified. He has been interviewed and released to his parent. He is a juvenile.

The dog has been turned over to police, and the family is fully cooperating with investigators.

“The Wichita Police Department cares about these cases, and we take animal cases very seriously,” said Sgt. Nikki Woodrow, Wichita Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s