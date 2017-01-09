Former banker sentenced after not reporting suspicious activity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – U.S. Attorney Tom Beall reported Monday that a former Plains, Kansas bank president was sentenced to one year on federal probation for not reporting suspicious activity in a customer’s bank account.

James Kirk Friend, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of failing to file a Suspicious Activity Report while he worked at Plains State Bank in Plains.

Friend failed to report suspicious activity in the account of George and Agatha Enns, bank customers who were indicted on charges of laundering proceeds of drug trafficking. Friend admitted he was aware of significant currency and third party check deposits in the Enns’ account that he knew should have been reported. The bank used software to detect suspicious activity and the software flagged the Enns’ account on a regular basis.

The Enns pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy. They are set for sentencing Feb. 27.