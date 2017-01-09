Junction City woman taken to hospital following rollover crash in Wabaunsee County

MAPLE HILL, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City woman was taken to the hospital Monday morning following a single vehicle rollover crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 72-year-old Sharon Dorminey, of Junction City, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70 about 1.7 miles west of the Maple Hill exit. Around 9:35 a.m. the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, over corrected, crossed the median and rolled coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

Dorminey was the only occupant in the vehicle and was taken to Stormont Vail for possible injuries. KHP says she was wearing a seat belt.