List of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

List of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California:

MOTION PICTURES:

—Motion Picture, Drama: “Moonlight.”

—Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: “La La Land.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Drama: Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Drama: Isabelle Huppert, “Elle.”

—Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

—Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land.”

—Actress, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, “La La Land.”

—Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”

—Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences.”

—Foreign Language Film: “Elle.”

—Animated Film: “Zootopia.”

—Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

—Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land.”

—Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” ”La La Land.”

TELEVISION:

—TV Series, Drama: “The Crown.”

—Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”

—Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown.”

—TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”

—Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

—Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

—Limited Series or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

—Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager.”

—Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.”

—Supporting Actor, Series or TV Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager.”

—Supporting Actress, Series or TV Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager.”

