Man given life in prison in Pittsburg student’s homicide

PITTSBURG, Kan. (AP) – A 20-year-old man will serve at least 25 years in prison for his role in the death of a Pittsburg State University student.

Brian Bridges was sentenced Monday to life without possibility of parole for 25 years in the 2014 death of Taylor Thomas during a home invasion in Pittsburg.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports Bridges pleaded no contest in November to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Taylor was shot and killed when Bridges and two other men broke into his home to rob his roommate.

Bridges was later captured in Mexico.

During the hearing, Bridges said in a written statement that he was responsible for Taylor’s death and apologized for his role in it.

Thomas’ father, Tom Thomas Jr., also spoke and called his son’s killing “cowardly.”

