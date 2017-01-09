Officials: Riley County’s radio system past due for fix

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Officials say Riley County needs to replace the radio system for its emergency management services because it’s outdated and unreliable.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that dropped calls and too much static are interfering with communication. The result is that emergency responders are having trouble reaching central dispatch, requesting help and asking for backup. Dispatchers sometimes have to call emergency responders on their cell phone to properly communicate.

The county has gotten two bidders for a new 800 megahertz radio system, one at $6-7 million and another at $10-12 million. The Riley County Emergency Management director is expected to present the bids to commissioners this month.

Emergency management officials first requested an upgrade in 2005.

