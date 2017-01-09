Security tight as kickoff looms for College Football Championship game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More than 70,000 fans are expected to pack Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Monday night for the College Football Championship game. Alabama will take on Clemson at 8 p.m. for the title.

City leaders have been preparing for the game for years. Security measures in place will replicate those used at NFL games, officials said.

Fans will be required to pass through metal detectors and can’t carry large backpacks and bags. Only clear bags will be permitted in the stadium.

State and local leaders wouldn’t say how many law enforcement officers will be on hand at the stadium, though it’s likely to be in the hundreds.