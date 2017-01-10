1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a deadly shooting. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of North Market.

One person has died. Another was critically injured and transported to the hospital.

Wichita Police Sgt. Ed Brower said one car had pulled up to a stop sign and another vehicle pulled up next to it and shot into the stopped car. The driver was killed, and a passenger was critically wounded.

“Right now, we’re interviewing witnesses trying to figure out what went on. We’ve done a neighborhood with people, so that’s where we’re at now, kinda just in the investigative state,” Brower said.

When asked if there was any immediate danger to the public, Brower said there wasn’t.

About 50 officers were called to the area to search for a suspect and scour the area for evidence.

Irving Elementary was initially placed on lockdown, but that was lifted shortly after the shooting.

Police ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.