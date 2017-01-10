Ex-teacher sentenced in Kansas sexual exploitation case

ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — A former Atchison teacher was sentenced to more than five years in prison for trading sexually suggestive text messages with a 14-year-old boy.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports 39-year-old Robert Bulk, who taught at Atchison Middle School, was sentenced Monday on two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Atchison police arrested Bulk in July after the victim’s family alerted them to text messages the child exchanged with Bulk during June. The crime did not involve any physical contact.

Bulk said in a letter to the court that he was addicted to pornography. He apologized to the boy and several others.

He worked for the Atchison district for more than a decade before resigning after his arrest.

 

