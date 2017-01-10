February trial set of woman in death of dad, his girlfriend

By Published:
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — After several delays, a suburban Kansas City woman who is accused of killing her father and his girlfriend is scheduled to go on trial in February.

Susan Van Note, of Lee’s Summit, faces trial on first-degree murder charges in the 2010 deaths of 67-year-old William Van Note and 59-year-old Sharon Dickson. Dickinson died at a lakefront home in Sunrise Beach. Prosecutors allege William Van Note survived that attack but died when his daughter forged documents to have him taken off life support.

The Camdenton Lake Sun Leader reports the trial is now scheduled to begin Feb. 6, with two weeks set aside to hear the case in Laclede County. The trial has been delayed several times, including a mistrial in June 2015 because of misconduct by potential jurors.

 

