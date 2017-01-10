High School Hoops 01/10/17

Junction City basketball

High school basketball scores from January 10, 2017:

Burlingame (B) 68 Waverly 27
Burlingame (G) 10 Waverly 47
Council Grove (G) 64 Osage City 29
Hayden (B) 72 Topeka High 67
Hayden (G) 40 Topeka High 63
Hiawatha (B) 39 Jeff West 59
Hiawatha (G) 40 Jeff West 51
Highland Park (B) 57 Emporia 55
Highland Park (G) 32 Emporia 57
Jackson Heights (B) 47 Jeff Co. North 54
Jackson Heights (G) 29 Jeff Co. North 41
Junction City (B) 62 Washburn Rural 85
Junction City (G) 45 Washburn Rural 66
Riley County (G) 64 St. Marys 42
Rossville (B) 50 Rock Creek 63
Rossville (G) 50 Rock Creek 40
Sabetha (B) 56 Holton 61
Sabetha (G) 34 Holton 59
Seaman (B) 64 Topeka West 43
Seaman (G) 48 Topeka West 39
Shawnee Heights (B) 72 Manhattan 78
Shawnee Heights (G) 22 Manhattan 63
Wabaunsee (B) 61 Silver Lake 63
Wabaunsee (G) 55 Silver Lake 33
ACCHS (B) 41 Royal Valley 49
Council Grove (B) 71 Osage City 46
Lebo (B) 43 Olpe 39
Lebo (G) 37 Olpe 64
Onaga (B) 45 Washington Co. 36
Santa Fe Trail (G) 41 Wellsville 45
Valley Falls (B) 43 Horton 55

