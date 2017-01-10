Hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union in Tuscaloosa over, male suspect taken into custody

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, say a man was arrested after a hostage situation near the University of Alabama, and all the hostages are reported unharmed.

Lt. Teena Richardson, a Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman, said the incident Tuesday morning ended peacefully. She said, “The hostages are fine.” She said there were about eight hostages.

She said the man had a gun, and said it wasn’t clear what sparked the incident.

It happened at an Alabama Credit Union branch across the street from the UA law school.

Most students return to class on Wednesday, but many already were on campus.

Officers closed the area, and video and photos showed police in military-style vehicles and tactical gear. A police helicopter hovered overhead.

