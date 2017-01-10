Kansas man sentenced in death of Washburn University teacher

KSNT News Published:
kidwell-todd2

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas man who was charged in the 2015 death of a Washburn University teacher was sentenced Monday.

A judge sentenced 38-year-old Todd Kidwell of Chanute to almost three years in prison before suspending that and giving him 3 years probation instead.

Kidwell will also spend 60 days in jail with no chance of work-release.

Kidwell pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges back in September for hitting and killing Glenda Taylor while she was riding a bike in June of 2015.

Taylor was the head of the Art Department at Washburn.

She was taking part in a biking event when Kidwell hit her with his car.

