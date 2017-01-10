Police give all clear at Topeka Tower

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Topeka Police swept the Topeka Tower in downtown Topeka in search of a reported gunman Monday night. After searching the entire building, no man was found.

At around 6:40 pm, police got a call about a man with a rifle inside the building. Police said the caller claimed they shared an elevator with the armed man.

Officer Parrett @Topeka_Police says TPD called, man with rifle in Topeka Tower, no SWAT team atm – We'll keep you updated @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/6SOyA1HOi0 — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) January 11, 2017

Joshua Nell got a text from his mother from inside the building. It was scary, he said, but he was comforted by security measures in place.

“Once I found out that their room has a card lock system. I wasn’t too worried about it. It’s really hard to get in and a lot of times in that scenario people are safe,” said Nell.

@Topeka_Police have left Topeka Tower – no gunman found. More at 10 on @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/ALBxIUUI07 — James Ryan (@JamesKSNT) January 11, 2017

The whole ordeal lasted less than two hours. Topeka Police swept the building and found no evidence of the gunman.