Police give all clear at Topeka Tower

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Topeka Police swept the Topeka Tower in downtown Topeka in search of a reported gunman Monday night. After searching the entire building, no man was found.
At around 6:40 pm, police got a call about a man with a rifle inside the building. Police said the caller claimed they shared an elevator with the armed man.
Joshua Nell got a text from his mother from inside the building. It was scary, he said, but he was comforted by security measures in place.
“Once I found out that their room has a card lock system. I wasn’t too worried about it. It’s really hard to get in and a lot of times in that scenario people are safe,” said Nell.
The whole ordeal lasted less than two hours. Topeka Police swept the building and found no evidence of the gunman.