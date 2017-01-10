Shawnee County DA’s office discrimination trial begins

By Published:
Chad Taylor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Two former employees of the Shawnee County prosecutor’s office are making their case to jurors that they were wrongfully terminated because of racial and gender discrimination.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that opening statements were made Monday in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas.

The attorney for Lisa Anne Moore, of Lawrence, and Krystal Boxum-Debolt, of Rancho Rio, New Mexico, said former Shawnee County District Attorney Chad Taylor “harbored a deep animus against women in the work place” and used “derogatory, sexist statements.”

But the defense says Taylor fired the two victim-witness specialists in 2010 because a third employee told him the two were plotting to get their supervisor fired. Taylor didn’t run for re-election in November.

The jury trial is expected to take five days.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s