Texas Tech rallies past No. 25 K-State in final seconds

By Published: Updated:
Texas Tech guard Niem Stevenson (10) looks for an open teammate defended by Kansas State forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)
Texas Tech guard Niem Stevenson (10) looks for an open teammate defended by Kansas State forward Dean Wade (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, helping Texas Tech beat No. 25 Kansas State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Evans’ basket gave the Red Raiders a 63-62 lead. Aaron Ross and Niem Stevenson then combined for three foul shots for Texas Tech before Barry Brown made a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Kansas State.

Evans finished with 18 points. Zach Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-3, 2-2 Big 12), who improved to 11-0 at home.

Kamau Stokes led Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) with 17 points. Dean Wade added 12 points, and D.J. Johnson finished with 11.

