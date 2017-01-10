Texas Tech rallies past No. 25 K-State in final seconds

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans made a go-ahead layup with 15 seconds left, helping Texas Tech beat No. 25 Kansas State 66-65 on Tuesday night.

Evans’ basket gave the Red Raiders a 63-62 lead. Aaron Ross and Niem Stevenson then combined for three foul shots for Texas Tech before Barry Brown made a 3-pointer in the final seconds for Kansas State.

Evans finished with 18 points. Zach Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Red Raiders (13-3, 2-2 Big 12), who improved to 11-0 at home.

Kamau Stokes led Kansas State (13-3, 2-2) with 17 points. Dean Wade added 12 points, and D.J. Johnson finished with 11.